NFL Week 9 will conclude with Cowboys vs. Cardinals on 'Monday Night Football' at 8 p.m. ET. The over/under is 54 points, the highest on the Week 9 NFL schedule. Many daily Fantasy football players likely leaning towards Dallas to fill out NFL DFS lineups. The team is overflowing with stars from Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to Javonte Williams and George Pickens. While you'll have no issues creating NFL DFS stacks with the Cowboys, that doesn't mean Arizona is devoid of quality options in the MNF DFS player pool.

Injuries to the Cards' backfield have allowed Zonovan Knight and Emari Demercado to make impacts, both on the field and in NFL daily Fantasy lineups. Meanwhile, Jacoby Brissett will start in place of Kyler Murray (foot), and the former's four touchdowns over his last two games make him worthy of consideration for your NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Cardinals vs. Cowboys on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Top NFL DFS picks for 'Monday Night Football'

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy is rostering Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb. The four-time Pro Bowler has clearly bounced back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for nearly four full games. In his two starts since, Lamb has 12 catches for 184 yards and a score. If you take away the game in which he got hurt and played in just seven snaps, Lamb is averaging 101.5 receiving yards per game this year, which would rank third in the NFL.

Just seven teams allow more receptions per game to opposing wideouts than the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed the likes of Calvin Ridley, Ricky Pearshall and Tetairoa McMillan to have 100-yard games, and none of them are in the caliber of Lamb. Arizona is much better at defending the run, ranking 12th, than it is at defending the pass, ranking 25th, so look for Dallas to lean on an aerial attack, which increases Lamb's Fantasy value. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

Another of McClure's NFL DFS picks is Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, who has an over/under of 6.5 receptions. After having the fourth-most catches by a tight end (111) in NFL history last season, McBride is on pace to top that with 114 receptions this year. Four of his grabs so far have gone for touchdowns, including two in his last game, as he had just two TD grabs all of 2024. McBride has as high a Fantasy floor as any tight end in the league as he has at least 50 yards or a touchdown in 18 of his last 20 games.

That kind of production should continue versus Dallas' defense, which is 31st in both points allowed and in passing defense. The Cowboys allowed a season-high-tying four passing touchdowns last week after giving up a score to TE Zach Ertz the previous week. Brissett also seems to favor the tight end in the red zone as McBride's three scores over the last two weeks match the number of touchdowns McBride had over the previous 19 games in which he played alongside Murray. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on 'Monday Night Football.' This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.