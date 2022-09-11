The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys both have aspirations of representing the NFC in the Super Bowl and the two playoff teams will open the 2022 NFL season against each other on Sunday Night Football. The two offenses ranked first and second in the league in scoring last season and both teams are absolutely loaded at the skill positions, creating plenty of options for NFL daily Fantasy players. Dak Prescott and Tom Brady are two upper-echelon Fantasy quarterbacks and a popular NFL DFS strategy will include rostering both on Sunday.

However, making sure you have variance in your NFL DFS lineups is key for winning big in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s. So who else should you be targeting in the NFL DFS player pool for Dallas vs. Tampa Bay?

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football between Dallas and Tampa Bay is Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb. The former first-round pick already established himself as the No. 1 receiver in Dallas last season but the offseason exit of Amari Cooper and the injury to Michael Gallup is going to mean even more targets for the Oklahoma product.

Lamb turned 120 targets into 79 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns last season to make his first Pro Bowl. Now he's going to be doing a lot of the heavy lifting in a Dallas offense that will be looking to throw often to take advantage of a Tampa Bay defense that ranked 21st in passing yards allowed.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. The former first-round pick of the Jaguars was unceremoniously cut after a 1,000-yard season in Jacksonville but has found a second wind as the lead back in a dynamic offense.

Fournette rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns last season while adding 69 receptions for 454 yards and two more scores through the air. With Ronald Jones II no longer a factor in the Tampa Bay backfield, Fournette should see even more work in 2022 and the Cowboys ranked 23rd in the NFL in yards allowed per carry last season. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

