The matchups between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants produced two different game scripts last season. The first meeting was an offensive shootout that featured nearly 900 combined yards of total offense, while the second was a run-heavy affair with five turnovers. Dallas won both, but could the stars on the 2-0 Giants help your NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football?

Dak Prescott played both games for the Cowboys last season in his comeback from a catastrophic ankle injury, but he won't be on the field on Monday after breaking his thumb in Week 1. How will his absence affect star receiver CeeDee Lamb and other Cowboys in the NFL DFS player pool? Before making your NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Giants on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure featured Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams in his Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks for Los Angeles vs. Kansas City. The result: Without Keenan Allen (hamstring) available, Williams went off for 113 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Chiefs.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Giants vs. Cowboys and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday night is Giants running back Saquon Barkley. For the season, he has 39 attempts for 236 yards and a touchdown with nine receptions for 46 receiving yards.

Barkley has yet to win in six career games against Dallas, but that's not indicative of his overall performance against the Cowboys. In those matchups, he has averaged 4.91 yards per carry and has 32 total catches for 223 yards. The Cowboys haven't been strong at stopping the run this season and have allowed 200 yards on 47 total carries from opposing running backs.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Although he had an unremarkable performance last week against Carolina, for the season, he's completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. In his career against the Cowboys, Jones has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 776 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions with 21 rushing attempts for 78 yards.

Dallas has questions in its defense this week after linebacker and top pass-rusher Micah Parsons was out due to illness and starting safety Jayron Kearse's (knee) status is in doubt. Last season, Dallas allowed opposing quarterbacks to run for 315 yards and four touchdowns. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

McClure is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.