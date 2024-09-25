The Cowboys lead the league with 269.7 passing yards per game entering Week 4 and will face the Giants at MetLife Stadium for Thursday Night Football. A bulk of that average can be credited to last week when Dak Prescott passed for 379 yards on 51 attempts against the Ravens. Dallas scored 19 points in the fourth quarter in that game, but which version of Dallas' offense should daily Fantasy football players expect when making NFL DFS picks for Week 4 Thursday Night Football?

Should your Thursday Night Football NFL DFS strategy reflect an offense that only had eight first downs in six drives over the first half? Or is the fourth-quarter version of the Cowboys what you should expect when making NFL DFS lineups? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Giants vs. Cowboys, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Giants

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft hasn't displayed any difficulties in adjusting to playing in the NFL as he's already become the go-to option in the Giants' offense by a wide margin. Nabers has 37 targets, 13 more than any other player on the Giants, resulting in a 37.8% target share over the first three weeks. He's generated 50.7% of all New York wide receiver targets this season and 30 of his 37 targets have come over the last two games, which were also the Giants' most successful offensive performances.

After being held to six points in Week 1, the Giants have scored at least 18 points in back-to-back games and are coming off a 21-15 victory over the Browns. Nabers had eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland, who allowed the fewest passing and total yards last season and entered off an 18-13 win over the Jaguars. The Browns aren't an easy defense for any wide receiver, especially one entering just his third NFL game, to succeed against. Nabers will likely receive another huge target share on Thursday and with the Cowboys allowing 29.7 points per game, ranking 30th in the NFL, to begin the 2024 NFL season, McClure expects another huge performance from the rookie.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. He is fourth among tight ends in receiving yards per game (55) after having six receptions for 95 yards last week. Ferguson missed Week 2 with a knee injury and if he was feeling any lingering pain on Sunday, it wasn't shown in his performance. He had 11 targets, which was four more than any other Dallas pass-catcher, and as teams scheme to limit CeeDee Lamb's opportunities, Ferguson could see positive matchups in the middle of the field.

Ferguson had seven targets in each of Dallas' two matchups against the Giants last season and had a touchdown reception in one of them. He had seven of 24 targets for a 29.2% target share when the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 40-0, at MetLife Stadium last year in a matchup the Cowboys didn't have to pass much. But both Dallas and New York enter with 1-2 records and in what should be a significantly closer contest with the Cowboys as 4.5-point favorites, according to the latest odds from the SportsLine consensus, McClure expects decent volume and production from Ferguson, enough to make him a value for NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Giants vs. Cowboys NFL DFS lineups

