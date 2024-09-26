The Giants defeated the Browns, 21-15, as a 6.5-point underdog last week. New York doesn't have much time to celebrate the victory since it hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in an NFC East rivalry matchup. How should last week's victory affect your NFL DFS strategy for Giants options in the NFL DFS player pool on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 24 of 34 passes (70.6%) last week after completing just 54.3% over his first two games. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft passed for a season-high 236 yards and two touchdowns last week, so should daily Fantasy football players expect that success to continue when making Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks?

Giants running back Devin Singletary had 108 total yards last week, so how should he factor into your NFL DFS strategy? Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Giants vs. Cowboys, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Giants

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. The Giants lost 40-0 to the Cowboys last season at MetLife Stadium but the day before that Sunday Night Football matchup, Nabers posted five receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown at LSU. Nabers led the SEC in receptions (89) and receiving yards (1,569) last season and it hasn't taken him long to dominate the NFL like he did the SEC. Through three weeks, Nabers is fifth in the league in receiving yards (271), second in receptions (23), first in targets (37) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (three). He's led New York in receiving yards in each of his first three games with more than 60 yards in each contest.

The Giants don't have a strong group of pass-catchers, which is why they were so excited to select him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nabers has been the WR1 seemingly since training camp started as he drew high praise from local and national media before the regular season started. McClure expects another heavy target share for Nabers, who has more than half (50.7%) of all wide receiver targets this season, to make him a strong addition to Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. He is fourth among tight ends in receiving yards per game (55) after having six receptions for 95 yards last week. Ferguson missed Week 2 with a knee injury and if he was feeling any lingering pain on Sunday, it wasn't shown in his performance. He had 11 targets, which was four more than any other Dallas pass-catcher, and as teams scheme to limit CeeDee Lamb's opportunities, Ferguson could see positive matchups in the middle of the field.

Ferguson had seven targets in each of Dallas' two matchups against the Giants last season and had a touchdown reception in one of them. He had seven of 24 targets for a 29.2% target share when the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 40-0, at MetLife Stadium last year in a matchup the Cowboys didn't have to pass much. But both Dallas and New York enter with 1-2 records and in what should be a significantly closer contest with the Cowboys as 4.5-point favorites, according to the latest odds from the SportsLine consensus, McClure expects decent volume and production from Ferguson, enough to make him a value for NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Giants vs. Cowboys NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value for Cowboys vs. Giants? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.