Week 4 of Thursday Night Football features an NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. The Cowboys nearly erased a 28-6 deficit entering the fourth quarter last week before falling to the Ravens, 28-25, to drop to 1-2 on the season. The Giants are coming off their first win of the season, defeating the Browns, 21-15, to improve to 1-2. The NFL DFS player pool includes potential NFL DFS stacks like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb as arguably the best QB-WR duo in the NFL and Malik Nabers is emerging as one the best wide receivers in the NFL despite only being a rookie.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Giants

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft hasn't displayed any difficulties in adjusting to playing in the NFL as he's already become the go-to option in the Giants' offense by a wide margin. Nabers has 37 targets, 13 more than any other player on the Giants, resulting in a 37.8% target share over the first three weeks. He's generated 50.7% of all New York wide receiver targets this season and 30 of his 37 targets have come over the last two games, which were also the Giants' most successful offensive performances.

After being held to six points in Week 1, the Giants have scored at least 18 points in back-to-back games and are coming off a 21-15 victory over the Browns. Nabers had eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland, who allowed the fewest passing and total yards last season and entered off an 18-13 win over the Jaguars. The Browns aren't an easy defense for any wide receiver, especially one entering just his third NFL game, to succeed against. Nabers will likely receive another huge target share on Thursday and with the Cowboys allowing 29.7 points per game, ranking 30th in the NFL, to begin the 2024 NFL season, McClure expects another huge performance from the rookie.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The 25-year-old tight end had six receptions for 95 yards on 11 targets last week against the Ravens after missing Week 2 with a knee injury. He led the Cowboys in receptions and yards last week and he scored a touchdown against the Giants last season.

Ferguson was the No. 2 option in the Cowboys passing offense last season, ranking second in receptions (71), targets (102) and receiving yards (761) behind CeeDee Lamb while adding five touchdowns last season. He's second on the team in yards per game (55) and leads Dallas in receptions per game (4.5), leaving no sign of anyone else in the offense climbing him for the second option for Dak Prescott behind Lamb.

How to set Giants vs. Cowboys NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value for Cowboys vs. Giants? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.