The Dallas Cowboys will hope for an improved defensive performance when they visit the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Dallas allowed 44 points in a loss to New Orleans two weeks ago before giving up 28 in a loss to Baltimore last week. The Giants are coming off their first win of the season, as quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns. Jones now has four touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his last two games, so should you include him in your NFL DFS strategy and NFL DFS stacks for TNF?

Dallas has struggled to run the ball through its first three games, as Rico Dowdle leads the rushing attack with just 23 carries for 88 yards. Ezekiel Elliott has not been any better with just 62 rushing yards on 19 attempts, making them tricky options from the NFL DFS player pool. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Giants vs. Cowboys, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Giants

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. The Giants lost 40-0 to the Cowboys last season at MetLife Stadium but the day before that Sunday Night Football matchup, Nabers posted five receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown at LSU. Nabers led the SEC in receptions (89) and receiving yards (1,569) last season and it hasn't taken him long to dominate the NFL like he did the SEC. Through three weeks, Nabers is fifth in the league in receiving yards (271), second in receptions (23), first in targets (37) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (three). He's led New York in receiving yards in each of his first three games with more than 60 yards in each contest.

The Giants don't have a strong group of pass-catchers, which is why they were so excited to select him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nabers has been the WR1 seemingly since training camp started as he drew high praise from local and national media before the regular season started. McClure expects another heavy target share for Nabers, who has more than half (50.7%) of all wide receiver targets this season, to make him a strong addition to Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. With the Dallas rushing attack failing to get anything going, the Cowboys have relied heavily on Prescott to move the ball down the field. Prescott leads the league with 283.7 passing yards per game after racking up 293 yards against New Orleans and 379 yards against Baltimore.

He has elite weapons like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson, while wide receivers Jalen Tolbert and Brandin Cooks have both made an impact as well. The New York Giants gave up two passing touchdowns to both Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and Prescott is an even tougher matchup. The expected high volume for Prescott is one of the main reasons to include him in NFL DFS lineups on Thursday. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Giants vs. Cowboys NFL DFS lineups

