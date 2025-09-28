Sunday Night Football features a primetime clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. CeeDee Lamb is out for the Cowboys, but both teams still feature plenty of star power. The Sunday Night Football NFL DFS player pool is headlined by Dak Prescott, George Pickens, Jordan Love, and Josh Jacobs. All four players are expected to be among the most popular NFL DFS picks for SNF. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around Prescott and Pickens? What potential daily Fantasy football picks present as NFL DFS sleepers?

Other names to keep an eye on in the SNF DFS player pool include Romeo Doubs, Javonte Williams, Tucker Kraft or Miles Sanders.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Packers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The former Mississippi State standout was limited to eight games in 2024 due to a hamstring injury, but was productive during his time on the field. He finished 2024 with 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes, and eight interceptions, finishing with a passer rating of 86.0.

Through three weeks in 2025, Prescott has completed 90 of 126 passes for 800 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Over the course of his career, Prescott has thrown for more than 32,000 yards and over 200 touchdowns. He has been selected to multiple Pro Bowls, won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and received the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs. The former Alabama standout had a strong first season in Green Bay in 2024, carrying the ball 301 times for 1,329 rushing yards ( 4.4 yards per carry) and scoring 15 rushing touchdowns. He also added 36 receptions for 342 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown, and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

In the early stages of the 2025 season, Jacobs has 58 carries for 180 yards and two rushing touchdowns, while catching six passes for 48 yards thus far. Jacobs' 2024 performance tied or set multiple franchise-best marks for a player in his first Packers season. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Cowboys

