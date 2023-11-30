Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries while adding four receptions for 11 yards last week in his first NFL start with Kenneth Walker III (oblique) out. Walker is doubtful this week ahead of a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the Week 13 NFL schedule. Dallas is allowing 4.1 yards per rush, one of 14 teams allowing 4.1 yards or fewer per carry, and held Washington starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. to 3.5 yards per rush last week. If Walker is out, is Charbonnet worth rostering in NFL DFS lineups? Are daily Fantasy football players better off looking at pass-catchers on both sides like CeeDee Lamb, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett when scouring over the NFL DFS player pool for NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Cowboys on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Cowboys

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf. The top option in Seattle's offense leads the team in receiving yards (678) and targets (80) while ranking second in receptions (43). He is averaging 10 targets over his last three games and finished with more than 90 yards in two of three games. The fifth-year receiver has at least 900 yards in his previous four NFL seasons and is averaging his second-best yards per game (67.8) over his career.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver has physical advantages over nearly every defensive back in the league. Even against a strong Dallas defense, Terry McLaurin had four receptions for 50 yards and Adam Thielen had eight receptions for 74 yards against the Cowboys over the last two weeks. The Cowboys are 8.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds, meaning Seattle could find itself in passing situations early and often, which benefits Metcalf. The 25-year-old receiver is near matchup-proof due to his size, making him one to use in NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The second-year tight end has been a featured piece in the NFL's best offense, which leads the league in scoring (31.5 points per game) this year. Ferguson has three touchdowns over his last five games while trailing only CeeDee Lamb in receptions (40), targets (58) and touchdowns (four) on the year. The 24-year-old has 421 receiving yards, which is third among Dallas pass-catchers.

Ferguson has scored a touchdown in three of five games in Dallas this season, including two of the last three home games, as the Cowboys prepare to host Seattle for TNF. The Cowboys' offense has been even more dominant at home, averaging 41 points per game at AT&T Stadium with at least 30 points in each contest. Ferguson leads the NFL in red zone targets (22) and given the Cowboys' ability to move the ball with ease in Dallas, expect more usage out of Ferguson and possibly another touchdown for TNF at a cheaper price point. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

