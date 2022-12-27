The Dallas Cowboys aren't completely out of the running for an NFC East title, but to stay alive in the race, they need a win against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a must-win game against Philadelphia on Christmas Eve and appears to have the edge as the top option for NFL DFS lineups on TNF. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard caught six passes for 61 yards last week against the Eagles and could also be a savvy pick in the NFL DFS player pool since the Titans have allowed the fourth-most receptions to opposing running backs (90). Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football. Against the Eagles last Saturday, he caught 10-of-11 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. This season, he has set career-highs in catches (91), receiving yards (1,207) and touchdowns (8).

Two weeks ago, when the Titans played the Los Angeles Chargers, they watched wide receiver Keenan Allen catch 8-of-9 targets for 86 yards. Lamb has more explosive potential and has nine receptions for at least 20 yards in addition to three touchdowns over his last three games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott. On Christmas Eve against the Eagles, Elliott finished with more rushing attempts than Pollard by a 16-9 count. With Pollard primarily relegated to work in the passing game, Elliott finished with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Elliott missed Weeks 8 and 10, but for the season, he has 829 rushing yards with a 4.06 yards per carry average. He also has 11 touchdowns, and since he came back in Week 11, he has the most rushing touchdowns of any running back with seven. The Titans' defensive front is in better shape than it has been in recent weeks, but linebackers Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Bud Dupree (chest) left last week's game with injuries and LB Dylan Cole (ankle) was already out before last week's game.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Titans

