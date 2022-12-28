The Dallas Cowboys' flirtation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be over. Meanwhile, veteran pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton began his tenure with the Cowboys last week against Philadelphia with a single catch for 52 yards. Dallas had been in the market for a mercenary wide receiver to bolster its offense ahead of the playoffs, but will Hilton get enough usage in his second game with Dallas to consider him for NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans? Hilton clearly has plenty of experience playing against the Titans from his days in Indianapolis, but should you pluck him from the NFL DFS player pool? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Titans running back Derrick Henry. He is the focal point for Tennessee's offense every week, but he is essentially the Titans' only legitimate threat on Thursday with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for at least one more week. Dallas has given up the 11th-most rushing yards this season and Henry has rushed for 1,429 yards.

After four consecutive weeks of failing to get more than 87 rushing yards in a game, Henry has now ripped off three-straight starts in which he's gone over the century mark. Last week against Houston, he ran for 126 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown. Tennessee lost its grip on the AFC South in Week 16, and the Titans need Henry to step up and lead them to a victory on TNF.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott. On Christmas Eve against the Eagles, Elliott finished with more rushing attempts than Pollard by a 16-9 count. With Pollard primarily relegated to work in the passing game, Elliott finished with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Elliott missed Weeks 8 and 10, but for the season, he has 829 rushing yards with a 4.06 yards per carry average. He also has 11 touchdowns, and since he came back in Week 11, he has the most rushing touchdowns of any running back with seven. The Titans' defensive front is in better shape than it has been in recent weeks, but linebackers Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Bud Dupree (chest) left last week's game with injuries and LB Dylan Cole (ankle) was already out before last week's game. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Titans

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.