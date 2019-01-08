NFL DFS, Divisional Round: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

There are plenty of questions NFL DFS players need to answer before locking in lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for the divisional round. The Saints rested their starters in Week 17 and then had a bye, so will two weeks create rust for NFL DFS mainstays like Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara? Chargers running back Melvin Gordon briefly left the team's Wild Card game against the Ravens with a knee injury. Can you trust him this week on the road against the Patriots? Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley hasn't practiced this week due to a bum ankle. If he sits, which members of the Cowboys' receiving core should you target, if anyone? Before you submit lineups in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games, and 50-50s, check out the top NFL DFS strategy and advice for the divisional round from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro.

For the divisional round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is banking on Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton ($7,900 on FanDuel, $6,700 on DraftKings).

Hilton was involved early in the Colts' win over the Texans during Wild Card Weekend, with three catches for 63 yards on the opening drive. However, when Indianapolis staked itself an early lead, game flow led them away from the Hilton and he finished with five catches for 85 yards.

However, against the Chiefs this week, the Colts are 5.5-point underdogs with a total of 56, meaning they're expected to be behind and a lot of points could be scored. That means plenty of points for Hilton in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games, as Andrew Luck should be looking his way until the very end of the game.

Hilton is a big-play receiver who faces the league's 31st-ranked pass defense in the divisional round, and he could have lower ownership after his slower Wild Card week. Be sure to get him into your FanDuel and DraftKings lineups and watch the points rain down.

McClure's divisional round NFL DFS strategy also includes targeting Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings.

Elliott exploded for 169 yards of total offense and a touchdown on Wild Card Weekend, marking the ninth straight game he has accounted for at least 100 yards. Now set to face a Los Angeles Rams squad that ranked 23rd in the league in rushing defense, the NFL's leading rusher is set to return huge value Saturday night.

