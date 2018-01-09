NFL DFS, Divisional Round: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

For the NFL's divisional playoffs, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $1.75 million Fantasy Quarter-Millionaire and $1 million Divisional Final Four. FanDuel is running a $750K Saturday Playoff Special.

Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through this season, entering multiple lineups that have cashed big.

Last week, he jumped all over Titans running back Derrick Henry as a strong play at just $6,500 on FanDuel. The result: Henry went wild with 156 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries -- recording a season-high 26.1 FD points. Owners who had him in their lineups were well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

Now, McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for this weekend's matchups and locked in his optimal NFL DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

One player he absolutely loves in the divisional round: Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is a steal at $7,500 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.

Mariota had an impressive performance against the Chiefs on Wild Card Weekend, throwing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Amazingly, one of those touchdown passes was to himself when he caught a batted ball and then ran into the end zone. He also added 46 yards on the ground, helping him to a season-high 27.4 points on DraftKings, or 6x value.

Mariora has 18 carries the past two weeks as the Titans have let him run more with their season on the line. That number matches the total attempts he had in the previous five weeks.

Now he gets a favorable matchup against the Patriots, who have given up the third-most passing yards in the NFL.

Expect the Pats to load up the box to stop Henry, leaving Mariota more opportunities to make plays with his arm and his feet. And there's a strong possibility the Titans, 13.5-point underdogs, will be playing from behind, giving Mariota plenty of chances to pile up points for your team.

Lock in Mariota at his affordable price and you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge stud like Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who is $8,800 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings.

Jones caught nine passes on 10 targets last week for 94 yards and a touchdown. It was the third game in a row, and the ninth time this season, that he saw double-digit targets.

Matt Ryan will again look to him early and often because the Falcons draw a road matchup against an Eagles team that was dominant against the run in the regular season, giving up just 79.2 yards per game -- good for first in the NFL. Philly's pass defense, however, wasn't as stingy, finishing in the middle of the pack.

Look for Ryan to target Jones 10 to 15 times against a defense that gave up big days to Sterling Shepard (11 catches, 139 yards, one touchdown) and Cooper Kupp (5-118-1), among others, late in the regular season. Confidently lock in Jones as one of the top overall options for the NFL divisional round and watch the DFS production roll in.

McClure is also targeting a receiver you aren't even thinking about who has a dream matchup this weekend. He knows this player is in line for major production at a tiny price. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for the divisional round? Visit SportsLine now to see his full DFS tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Derrick Henry's breakout performance last week and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.