NFL DFS, Divisional Round: Best FanDuel, DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football picks

One player he absolutely loves in the divisional round: Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is a steal at $7,500 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.

Mariota had an impressive performance against the Chiefs on Wild Card Weekend, throwing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Amazingly, one of those touchdown passes was to himself when he caught a batted ball and then ran into the end zone. He also added 46 yards on the ground, helping him to a season-high 27.4 points on DraftKings, or 6x value.

Mariora has 18 carries the past two weeks as the Titans have let him run more with their season on the line. That number matches the total attempts he had in the previous five weeks.

Now he gets a favorable matchup against the Patriots, who have given up the third-most passing yards in the NFL.

Expect the Pats to load up the box to stop Henry, leaving Mariota more opportunities to make plays with his arm and his feet. And there's a strong possibility the Titans, 13.5-point underdogs, will be playing from behind, giving Mariota plenty of chances to pile up points for your team.

Lock in Mariota at his affordable price and you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge stud like Falcons WR Julio Jones ($7,900 on DraftKings, $8,800 on FanDuel).

Jones rolls into the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs red hot. He had nine catches for almost 100 yards and a touchdown against the Rams and now faces a Eagles pass defense that has sprung a few leaks.

In recent weeks, Philadelphia has given up productive days to Brice Butler (2-50-1), Amari Cooper (3-66-1), Sterling Shepard (11-139-1), Tavarres King (2-70-2), and Cooper Kupp (5-118-1), among others.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is averaging almost 270 yards his last two games and has peppered Jones with double-digit targets six of the last eight weeks. McClure knows he's one of the few receivers with multi-TD upside.

