NFL DFS, Divisional Round: Best Sunday DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

For the NFL's Divisional Round Sunday, whose two-game slate includes Steelers-Jaguars and Vikings-Saints, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $800K Sunday Special. FanDuel is running a $750K Sunday Playoff Special.



Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through this season, entering multiple lineups that have cashed big.



For Sunday tournaments last week, he jumped all over Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. as a value pick at just $5,900 on FanDuel. The result: Ginn burned his former team, the Panthers, for four catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, returning a season-high 24.5 points on DraftKings. Owners who had him in their lineups were well on their way to a huge DFS payout.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for Sunday's matchups and locked in his optimal NFL DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player he absolutely loves for Sunday: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who is a huge bargain at $6,000 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel.



Smith-Schuster has been a breakout star recently, recording 21 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns over the last three weeks of the season.



Antonio Brown (calf) is expected to be back in the lineup Sunday, but Jacksonville's tough pass defense should key in on him, leaving Smith-Schuster plenty of opportunities to put up big DFS production.



Lock Smith-Schuster in at his affordable price and you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge star like Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who is $8,900 FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings.



Kamara has scored three touchdowns in his last four games and is a huge threat both running and receiving.



The Saints will need that versatility against a stingy Vikings defense that doesn't allow opponents to run right up the gut. Minnesota only gave up 83.6 rushing yards per game this regular season, good for second in the league.



Kamara had a slower day against the Panthers last weekend, but averaged almost 20 touches per game in the last three games of the regular season, including a six-catch, 84-yard performance against Tampa Bay in the regular season finale.



Confidently lock him in as one of the top overall options for Sunday and watch the DFS production roll in.



McClure is also targeting a value pick you're not even thinking about who will allow you to have enough salary cap room to build a star-studded roster. He knows this player is in line for major production. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Sunday of the Divisional Round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full Sunday DFS tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Ted Ginn's breakout performance last week and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.