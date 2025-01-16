Two teams will move one game closer to Super Bowl 59 on Saturday when the top seeds in the 2025 NFL playoffs take the field in the Divisional Round. The top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will host the No. 4 Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the No. 1 Detroit Lions hosting the No. 6 Washington Commanders at 8 p.m. ET. The Chiefs and Lions were the only teams with a bye last week, so should daily Fantasy football players target their top options in the NFL DFS player pool like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jahmyr Gibbs or Amon-Ra St. Brown off additional rest when forming Divisional Round NFL DFS lineups?

Nico Collins had seven receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown and Joe Mixon rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown last week for the Texans, so how should they factor into your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Texans vs. Chiefs and Commanders vs. Lions on Saturday in the 2025 NFL playoff bracket, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Divisional Round Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's Divisional Round is Jahmyr Gibbs ($7,700 on DraftKings and $9.200 on FanDuel). Gibbs is coming off three straight 100-yard rushing games to close the regular season, including a huge performance in the final contest of the 2024 NFL regular season in what had a postseason atmosphere around it. Gibbs rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries for 6.0 yards per rush and added five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown in a 31-9 win over the Vikings to secure the No. 1 seed and a bye in the NFC playoffs. Gibbs scored all four of Detroit's touchdowns as the focal point of the offense.

Gibbs has taken on a larger role since David Montgomery's knee injury in Week 15. Although Lions coach Dan Campbell said he expects Montgomery to play on Saturday, Gibbs' production without Montgomery would signal the second-year running back will still see the vast majority of snaps. The 22-year-old is averaging 162.3 total yards over his last three games and McClure expects that production to continue for Saturday NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown ($4,200 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel). The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year, $11 million contract this offseason but a preseason shoulder injury ended nearly his entire regular season. Brown returned in Week 16 and had five receptions for 45 yards against the Texans. He followed with four receptions for 46 yards against the Steelers in Week 17 before the Chiefs rested key players in Week 18.

Brown had 15 targets over those two games, which is the third-most on the team. Yet, Brown is priced cheaper than Kansas City playmakers who have been healthy all season, which could provide value to NFL DFS picks. The Chiefs targeted Brown this offseason for a reason, so now that the games matter more and he's at full health, expect head coach Andy Reid to find creative ways to get Brown involved and produce for daily Fantasy football players. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Texans, Lions vs. Commanders on Saturday

