NFL DFS, Divisional Round: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in with the divisional round coming up this weekend. Points were tough to come by on Wild Card Weekend, but with teams like the Chiefs, Rams and Patriots now in the mix, we should see plenty of touchdown celebrations. With $1.75 million on the line in the Fantasy Football Quarter Millionaire on DraftKings and $1 million up for grabs in the Saturday Million on FanDuel, there are plenty of NFL DFS tournaments to choose from. Before entering any GPPs, cash games or 50-50s for the NFL divisional schedule, first be sure to check out what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his top picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you build the perfect NFL DFS roster.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings tournaments in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the divisional round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,500 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings as he takes on Indianapolis.

The Colts were one of the worst teams in the NFL during the regular season when it came to defending the tight end. They gave up the third-most Fantasy points to that position and conceded a touchdown to a tight end in the final two games of the regular season.

Kelce was targeted at least nine times in the final six games of the season, a span that included huge performances like a 12-168-2 line against the Raiders and a 10-127-1 effort against the Rams. He's in perfect position to go off Saturday and should be considered one of the top NFL DFS picks for the divisional round in all formats.

McClure's divisional round NFL DFS strategy also includes targeting Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings.

Elliott exploded for 169 yards of total offense and a touchdown on Wild Card Weekend, marking the ninth straight game he has accounted for at least 100 yards. Now set to face a Los Angeles Rams squad that ranked 23rd in the league in rushing defense, the NFL's leading rusher is set to return huge value Saturday night.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers during the divisional round because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for the divisional round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the divisional round from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.