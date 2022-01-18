The Tennessee Titans will begin their Super Bowl pursuit on Saturday, when all eyes will be on Derrick Henry. The two-time rushing champion has not played since Week 8 due to a foot injury, but has been practicing with the team since coming off IR. While some NFL DFS lineups could reflect that Henry will be fresh after the lengthy layoff, others are worried that he could be rusty when Tennessee hosts the Bengals.

Deciding whether to roster Henry with your NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel is no easy task. This one decision could determine how you fare in the divisional round, and daily Fantasy football lineups could be won or lost based on what owners do with Henry. Should the reigning Offensive Player of the Year factor into your NFL DFS strategy? Before making your NFL DFS picks for the divisional round, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for 2022 NFL playoffs divisional round

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the divisional round is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($6,500 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel). Kelce had a banner game last week against Pittsburgh, as caught five passes for 108 yards and a score while also throwing a touchdown. He became the first player in NFL history to throw a TD, catch a TD and have over 100 yards receiving in a single playoff game.

The tight end has now topped 100 yards in four straight postseason games dating back to last season. Over his last 10 playoff games, Kelce has had either 100 yards or a touchdown nine times. He has also victimized the Bills recently with five TDs over his last three games versus Buffalo, all of which have come since 2020.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Rams receiver Cooper Kupp ($8,600 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). Kupp posted a 5-61-1 stat line over Wild Card Weekend and has seven touchdowns over his last seven games. The wideout has also essentially been fail-proof this season, as he's had at least 92 receiving yards or a touchdown in 17 of 18 games.

Kupp lit up the Bucs when he last saw them in Week 3 to the tune of nine grabs for 96 yards and two scores. Kupp also posted over 120 receiving yards in his other two career games against Tampa, which came in 2019 and 2020. With Tampa having the No. 3 run defense, teams usually lean more on the pass, which should present even more opportunities for Kupp to have another huge game.

How to set NFL DFS lineups

