The last chance to join NFL DFS contests for Week 15 comes on 'Monday Night Football' when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET. While those in the passing game like Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, D.K. Metcalf and Jaylen Waddle will garner lots of interest as NFL DFS picks, both teams rank in the bottom 10 in pass offense. Thus, if you still want to utilize pass catchers from the MNF DFS player pool, perhaps, it would be a better daily Fantasy football strategy to target lower cost receivers as they would be less risky options.

Miami tight end Greg Dulcich is averaging 30.8 receiving yards over his last five games, while Pittsburgh's Darnell Washington is averaging 36.5 yards over his last four. It may not be the worst NFL DFS advice to roster them instead of spending up on the likes of Darren Waller or Jonnu Smith. Before making any Dolphins vs. Steelers DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings for 'Monday Night Football', be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 'Monday Night Football' DFS slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Steelers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Monday Night Football' is Waddle. The fifth-year receiver has upped his production since Tyreek Hill was injured as he's averaged over 70 total yards since Week 5. Waddle had 50 receiving yards, 21 rushing yards and a touchdown a week ago and now gets to face a porous secondary in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have allowed the most catches of any team to opposing wideouts while giving up the second-most receiving yards to the position. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

McClure is also rostering Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell. The former Eagle has become a bigger part of Pittsburgh's offense as of late, averaging 12.3 touches over his last four, after averaging just 5.3 touches over his prior four games. Gainwell's made the most of these opportunities as he ranks as the RB9 in Fantasy over the last four weeks. Meanwhile, Miami has the No. 25 run defense, and just four teams are allowing more yards per carry than the Dolphins. Thus, Gainwell has the potential to supply lots of value to your MNF DFS lineups and he won't set back your NFL DFS salary cap too much. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Steelers vs. Dolphins DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on 'Monday Night Football.' This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Monday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.