To say that Tua Tagovailoa has developed his favorite targets in Miami would be an understatement. The Dolphins quarterback has targeted Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle a combined 59 times entering Thursday Night Football against the Bengals, while no other Miami player has been targeted more than eight times. Daily Fantasy football players should take note of the target discrepancy when entering their NFL DFS lineups. Hill and Waddle stick out as top NFL DFS picks for Miami, but could there be sneaky NFL DFS sleepers to roster?

Free agent addition Cedrick Wilson hasn't made an impact and Mike Gesicki is an afterthought in the offense, but another pass-catcher who has found success is journeyman receiver River Cracraft. He has touchdowns in back-to-back games and would come at a discount in the Thursday Night Football NFL DFS player pool. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Bengals on Thursday Night Football, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Last week, McClure featured Browns running back Nick Chubb in his Thursday night NFL DFS picks. The result: Chubb rumbled for 113 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown in a 29-17 win against Cleveland. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Dolphins vs. Bengals and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

We can tell you that one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The six-time Pro Bowler in Kansas City has made an immediate splash with the Dolphins, catching 21 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns over the first three weeks of the season.

In seven career games on Thursday Night Football, Hill has 43 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns while also adding a return touchdown. With Cincinnati favored by 3.5 points at home, game flow could work in Hill's favor during what is expected to be a hard-fought game.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bengals running back Joe Mixon. After rushing for 24 yards and adding another 14 in receptions, Mixon hobbled off the field (ankle) last week and didn't play in the fourth quarter. But coach Zac Taylor said Mixon will be good to go on Thursday Night Football, and no player has received more touches than Mixon's 71 this season.

He's translated that volume into 163 rushing yards and 103 receiving yards but no trips to the end zone. Mixon scored 16 touchdowns last year, so you could say he's due to hit paydirt soon. Miami was just carved up by running backs against Buffalo, allowing 205 total yards to the Bills' four backs. Considering how much Cincy leans on Mixon, and its lack of running back options elsewhere, Mixon is primed for a huge night against Miami's 31st-ranked total defense. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

