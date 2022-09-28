Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises, but they'll face another challenge in Week 4 against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The Bengals got a win last week over the Jets after two disappointing losses to start the season, setting up plenty of choices for your NFL DFS lineups. NFL daily Fantasy football players will keep a close eye on the Bengals vs. Dolphins injury report this week while crafting their NFL DFS strategy for Thursday night football.

How might the limitations of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) impact your NFL DFS stacks and who should you target with confidence in the NFL DFS player pool?

Last week, McClure featured Browns running back Nick Chubb in his Thursday night NFL DFS picks. The result: Chubb rumbled for 113 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown in a 29-17 win against Cleveland. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Dolphins vs. Bengals and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

We can tell you that one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The six-time Pro Bowler in Kansas City has made an immediate splash with the Dolphins, catching 21 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns over the first three weeks of the season.

In seven career games on Thursday Night Football, Hill has 43 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns while also adding a return touchdown. With Cincinnati favored by 3.5 points at home, game flow could work in Hill's favor during what is expected to be a hard-fought game.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who has been behind his usual rushing pace, but has 13 catches on 20 targets for 103 yards this season. In two previous games against Miami, Mixon has 43 carries and five receptions for 188 total yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals' offensive line hasn't looked as strong as the team hoped it would, and Cincinnati's running backs are getting stuffed at the line 32 percent of the time, the second-highest rate in the NFL. Where Mixon may do the most damage on Thursday Night Football is in the passing game. Miami's high-octane offense can put up points, and if the Bengals have to throw to keep pace, the Dolphins could be vulnerable since they've allowed opposing running backs to reel in 20 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown (sixth-most in the NFL). You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

