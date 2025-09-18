The Week 3 NFL schedule kicks off with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Both teams feature a mix of proven star power and young talent. Buffalo's Josh Allen and Miami's Tua Tagovailoa headline the NFL DFS player pool and can be rostered together in showdown DFS contests. Other players that will be popular NFL DFS picks include James Cook, Tyreek Hill, and Khalil Shakir. Potential sleepers for your daily Fantasy football strategy include Ty Johnson, Malik Washington and Josh Palmer. Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) is active for Miami, while Darren Waller is out.

How should they play into your NFL DFS strategy for Bills vs. Dolphins, and which other daily Fantasy picks should be in your NFL DFS lineups?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Dolphins

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for TNF is Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. The former Wyoming standout continues to be a rare dual‐threat signal-caller, combining size, arm strength, and mobility that make him tough to scheme against. Entering the 2025 season, Allen had thrown for 26,976 yards with 197 passing touchdowns against 84 interceptions, while also contributing 4,231 rushing yards and 67 rushing touchdowns, making him one of the most productive dual threat quarterbacks in league history.

In 2024, Allen posted 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns with just six interceptions, while rushing for 531 yards and 12 scores on the ground en route to winning NFL MVP honors. In the opening two games of 2025, Allen is off to another strong start: 542 passing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a passer rating near 98.4, along with nearly 90 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Miami running back De'Von Achane. The former Texas A&M standout is a compact, explosive back whose acceleration and ability in space make him a mismatch in both rushing and receiving roles. Over his first two NFL seasons (2023-2024), he rushed for 1,707 yards and 14 touchdowns on 306 carries, and added 789 receiving yards and nine more scores through the air.

In 2025, Achane has 85 rushing yards on 18 carries (4.7 yards per carry) and has 11 catches for 112 yards and two receiving touchdowns. His three-down ability gives him a relatively high DFS floor, and makes him one of McClure's top targets for Thursday Night Football. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Bills

