For the second straight week, Sunday Night Football will feature a fierce divisional rivalry. In Week 2, the New England Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins with two former Alabama quarterbacks sharing the same field. Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones surely rewarded those who slotted them into NFL DFS lineups last week on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Both threw a league-high three touchdown passes, with Tagovailoa also recording 466 passing yards as he accumulated more points than any other QB in the NFL DFS player pool.

It may be asking for a bit much to expect a similar performance, but both QBs should be on your Fantasy radar. For single-game NFL DFS contests, rostering two quarterbacks is certainly an option, but is it the best option for Dolphins vs. Patriots?

Top NFL DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Patriots

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The speedy wideout currently tops the receiving triple-crown categories as he leads the NFL in receptions (11), receiving yards (215), and receiving touchdowns (two). His 215 receiving yards were the third-most in a Week 1 game in NFL history.

The Tagovailoa-Hill connection could very well be the best in the NFL as Hill is averaging 115.9 receiving yards per game when Tagovailoa starts, compared to 75.5 yards with any other Miami QB starting. Hill had 157 total yards and a score in his two games versus New England last season, one of which came with Teddy Bridgewater under center. For his career, Hill has averaged over 95 yards per game against the Pats, securing six touchdowns across six games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Hill with running back Raheem Mostert, who is one of the last RBs left standing in Miami with injuries to Jeff Wilson Jr. and Devon Achane. As a result, Mostert is an every-down back for the time being and received 80% of the running back touches in Week 1 versus the Chargers, producing 50 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Mostert also had two carries and a reception in the red zone in Week 1, so Miami trusts him to find the endzone. Even when he wasn't the featured back, Mostert still had a highly productive game in his last outing versus New England. In Week 17 of the 2022 season, he had 91 total yards and a touchdown against the Patriots, so you can comfortably slot him into your NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Dolphins

