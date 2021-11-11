Heading into Week 10, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase leads all rookie wide receivers with 835 yards and seven touchdowns. He has a sizable head start on Baltimore's Rashod Bateman, who will play in his fourth NFL game on Thursday Night Football after he started the year on injured reserve. Bateman has been quickly integrated into the Ravens' new pass-forward offense and had five catches on eight targets in a 34-31 win against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. He could be a popular target for NFL DFS lineups this week.

Bateman isn't going to catch Chase this season, but after back-to-back weeks with six targets, his usage is encouraging. Baltimore plays Miami on Thursday Night Football, and the Dolphins have given up the third-most Fantasy points to wide receivers in 2021. On a short week, should you include Bateman in your Week 10 NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks? Before submitting your NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Dolphins

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The former NFL MVP is coming off a stellar performance against the Vikings, totaling 386 yards in the win.

Jackson completed 27-of-41 passes for 266 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing 21 times for 120 yards. Jackson is averaging 6.2 yards per carry this season and has thrown nine total touchdowns in his last four games. Now, he'll look to take advantage of a Miami defense that is being gashed for 391.9 yards per game this season. Lock Jackson in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Dolphins.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, who tied a career-high last week with 83 receiving yards on eight receptions. The Alabama product leads all rookie wide receivers in targets (78) and receptions (56). Even in an unspectacular 17-9 win against Houston in Week 9, Waddle came away with a solid Fantasy stat line of eight receptions for 83 yards.

Baltimore's pass defense has been up-and-down this season. The Ravens gave up 409 yards through the air to Chase and the Bengals and were committed to not getting burned by the Vikings. With backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett likely taking snaps, Waddle will once again be the focal point through the air.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Ravens

