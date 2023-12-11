A two-game Monday Night Football slate will wrap up Week 14 as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants visit the Green Bay Packers. Both games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and a two-game slate means a larger NFL DFS player pool. Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa have played well of late, but can rookie quarterbacks Will Levis and Tommy DeVito offer a more cost-effective route at quarterback for your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks?

Meanwhile, star running backs like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry could be heavily rostered on Monday Night Football. Putting together a winning NFL DFS strategy is all about striking the right balance, so where can you find cheaper options to afford big names like Love, Tagovailoa, Barkley and Henry?

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. After bouncing around the NFL early in his career, Mostert spent six seasons in San Francisco and was productive when called upon. However, he's emerged as a star in an exciting Miami offense.

Mostert rushed for 891 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 31 passes for 202 yards and two more scores to notch his first season with 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2022. He's been even better in 2023. Through 12 games, he's carried the ball 162 times for 828 yards and a league-leading 14 rushing touchdowns and he's also caught 21 passes for 166 yards and two scores. Even with De'Von Achane back in the lineup, the Dolphins have proven that they can sustain two backs and Mostert is a player you'll want heavy exposure to on Monday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The first-round pick out of Utah State in the 2020 NFL Draft started his career with a pair of games where he threw three passing touchdowns without an interception. He hit the skids over the next five weeks, however, throwing eight interceptions against just five touchdown passes.

Now he's righted the ship over the last five weeks, completing 66.1% of his passes for 1,374 yards and 11 touchdowns, while only throwing two interceptions during that span. Green Bay is on a three-game winning streak where Love has thrown for 857 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception and now he'll take on a Giants pass defense that ranks 20th in the NFL. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Titans vs. Dolphins, Giants vs. Packers

