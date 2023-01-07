San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is 4-0 in as many starts since taking over for an injured Jimmy Garrapolo in Week 13. During that run, San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel picked up a knee injury in Week 14 and hasn't been available over the last three games. That has opened the door for Brandon Aiyuk to shine, but should you roll with him in your Week 18 NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Aiyuk set season-highs for targets (12), receptions (nine) and yards (101) to go with a touchdown in an overtime win. Aiyuk scored twice earlier in the season against San Francisco's Week 18 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, but should you target him in the NFL DFS player pool after he also had just 20 receiving yards in that game? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 18 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 18 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 18

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 18 is Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch at $3,800 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel. Last week ended up being a frustrating one for Dortch, who finished with 10 targets but only 15 yards on four receptions. In Week 16, the third-year receiver caught 10-of-11 targets for 98 yards, so regardless of production, he has been a focal point in the Cardinals' offense over the last two games.

Last week, Arizona quarterback David Blough made his first start since Week 17 of the 2019 season and completed 24-of-40 passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. He's in line to start once again in Week 18, but if the Cardinals are willing to let Blough throw it 40 times, Dortch should see another 10-plus targets with the potential to break out once again on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson at $9,100 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Jefferson won't turn 24 until June, but he's already piled up 320 catches for 4,787 yards and 25 touchdowns in his illustrious three-year career and enters Sunday leading the NFL in receptions (124) and receiving yards (1,771).

Jefferson has 10 games with 100 yards receiving or more this season and has 23 for his career, including four 100-yard games in five career starts against the Bears. Chicago's secondary has been decimated and the Bears are still in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick. Expect Jefferson to get his numbers early just as he did in the first matchup with the Bears, catching seven passes for 91 yards in the first quarter on the way to 12 for 154 in the 29-22 win. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 18

