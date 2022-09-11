The one week where the entire NFL DFS player pool is open for Fantasy players to choose from comes in Week 1. NFL teams are all determined to start their seasons with a win, but the sport's superstars will all want to get started off on the right foot, individually. With everyone up for grabs in NFL DFS lineups, making tough calls is crucial for winning season-opening tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Steelers running back Najee Harris has been an afterthought amid Pittsburgh's quarterback change this season, and he didn't play much in the preseason with a foot sprain. Is he a better running back than his counterpart on Sunday, Joe Mixon, or should you consider other top Fantasy football running backs like Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook in your NFL DFS strategy? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Week 1 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The last two seasons have been frustrating for McCaffrey due to a variety of injuries, but he'll be on the field for Week 1. McCaffrey has historically started out strong, and has averaged 126 total yards on 22.6 touches over 15 career September games.

Carolina opens the season against the Cleveland Browns, and in his only previous game against them, he finished with 63 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Despite his injury problems in 2021, McCaffrey still averaged 4.46 yards per carry and finished with 343 receiving yards in seven games. Last year, the Browns were reasonably strong when it came to defending running backs in the passing game and allowed just 518 yards, but they gave up five touchdown receptions to opposing backs.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $6,600 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Kelce is as consistent as any skill position player in the league, as he's finished either first or second in tight end Fantasy points the last six seasons. Last year's stat line of 92-1,125-9 could be improved across the board with Tyreek Hill's departure.

Kelce played four games when Hill was sidelined in 2019 and averaged 6.3 catches for 87.8 yards during this stretch, both numbers above his career averages. Elite Fantasy tight ends also exploited Kelce's Week 1 opponent, the Cardinals, last season, as George Kittle and Dalton Schultz combined for 12 catches, 155 yards and a TD across two games. With Patrick Mahomes unsure of what he can expect from his new group of receivers, look for him to target a trusty option like Kelce very often in the season-opener.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 1

