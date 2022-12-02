The Week 13 NFL schedule features three games in which the over-under is 50 points or higher. It's a common NFL DFS strategy to target players in those games where oddsmakers are expecting plenty of scoring. That means you can expect plenty of exposure to players from Lions vs. Jaguars, Chiefs vs. Bengals and Raiders vs. Chargers in Sunday NFL DFS lineups. Which players in those games have the best NFL DFS matchups and where else in the NFL DFS player pool can you find value? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday's slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 13

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 13 is Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins at $7,200 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Higgins piled up 141 catches for 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns during his first two seasons and had already established himself as one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL. However, he's used a lengthy stretch in which Ja'Marr Chase (hip) has been out to further establish himself as one of the top NFL DFS picks.

Over the last two weeks, Higgins has caught 16 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown and he now has 57 catches for 826 yards and four scores on the season. Chase could be back in the lineup this week against the Chiefs, but in a game that is likely to be high scoring, there should be plenty of targets to go around. Kansas City has allowed multiple receivers to reach double-digit NFL DFS points in four of its last six games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Titans running back Derrick Henry at $8,100 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. The two-time rushing champ has been punishing defenses with his 247-pound frame for years and using the defense's tired legs against them on long, game-breaking runs.

Henry averages 5.0 yards per carry in the second half of games during his career versus 4.5 during the first half. In November and December, he averages 5.3 yards per carry. Now he'll have a solid matchup against an Eagles defense that ranks 23rd in yards allowed per carry and he should be in line for 20 touches or more for the 10th time in 12 games this season. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 13

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday's Week 13 slate? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.