The Week 16 NFL schedule looks different than normal with Saturday featuring 11 games to evaluate for NFL DFS lineups. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Seahawks, and Kansas City could be a popular choice for NFL DFS stacks with the way the offense has been performing. Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon has produced 316 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in the last three weeks and could be worthy of your Week 16 NFL DFS lineups. Who else should you target in the Week 16 NFL DFS player pool? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 16 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 16 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 16

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Saturday slate in Week 16 is Titans running back Derrick Henry at $8,600 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. After a four-week stretch in which he struggled to find traction as a runner and needed significant contributions as a receiver to supplement his NFL DFS value, Henry is back on track.

In the last two weeks, Henry has carried the ball 38 times for 225 yards and two scores while also continuing to make big plays as a receiver with seven catches for 93 yards. Now, he'll take on a Texans defense that ranks last against the run and Henry has had at least 200 yards and two touchdowns against Houston in each of the last four games he's played against them.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,800 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. McCaffrey's NFL daily Fantasy value was never in question, but injuries in Carolina ultimately kept him from being of regular use over the last couple years. However, he's healthy again and Kyle Shanahan's offense has helped reinvigorate the former all-pro.

In the eight games since he was acquired, McCaffrey has produced 880 scrimmage yards and seven scores on 156 touches while also throwing for a touchdown. In the last three weeks, he has produced 437 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns while producing well over 20 points on both sites in all three contests. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 16

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in Week 16. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.