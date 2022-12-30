The penultimate week of the 2022 NFL schedule is upon us and there are a number of playoff-clinching scenarios on the table that could have a significant impact on your NFL DFS strategy. With no Saturday contests to split the schedule and 13 games making up the main slate, the NFL DFS player pool is loaded. So who has the most advantageous NFL DFS matchups this week and belongs in your Week 17 NFL DFS lineups? The Eagles still have plenty of motivation with a win sealing the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference, so expect to see plenty of A.J. Brown as they take on the Saints. Brown has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in three of his last four games, but how much exposure should you have to Brown as you set your NFL DFS lineups? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 17 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 17

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 17 is Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard at $5,400 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel. Lazard enters Sunday sitting on career-highs of 51 receptions for 688 yards. He's an integral part of a Green Bay offense that has started to show signs of life down the stretch as the Packers chase an NFC wild-card spot.

Lazard was targeted 11 times last week in a win over the Dolphins and finished with five catches for 61 yards. Now. he'll take on a Minnesota pass defense that ranks last in the NFL and has allowed at least 300 passing yards to six of its last seven opponents.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. The second-year man out of Oklahoma began the season sitting behind Damien Harris on the depth chart, but he overtook him early in the season and hasn't looked back.

Stevenson's 258 touches rank ninth this season and he's piled up 1,328 yards and six touchdowns. He's also racked up double-digit points on FanDuel and DraftKings in 11 of his last 13 games. With potentially wet and windy conditions in the forecast for Sunday at Gillette Stadium, expect Stevenson to see action as a runner and check-down option in the passing game. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 17

