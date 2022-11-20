Ahead of Week 10, it looked like the D'Onta Foreman show might have come to an end after he finished with just 23 yards on seven carries against Cincinnati. Prior to that, he had run for 118 yards in his previous two games, including a three-touchdown performance against Atlanta in Week 8. Foreman rewarded those who sided with him in their NFL DFS lineups last week in his second game against the Falcons with 31 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown. In Week 11, the Panthers will return to action against a Baltimore team coming off of its bye, and the Ravens have given up just the third fewest yards to opposing running backs in the NFL this season. Who should you target for your NFL DFS stacks? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's Week 11 slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 11

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 11 is Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin at $5,900 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. McLaurin piled up 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first three seasons despite uneven quarterback play in Washington and he's putting up another strong season despite inconsistent target quality once again.

Luckily for McLaurin and his Fantasy supporters, Taylor Heinicke has helped the cause. Since Heinicke took over as the starter, McLaurin has hauled in 24 receptions for 370 yards and a touchdown in four games and now has 46 catches for 737 yards and two scores this season. He's gone over 100 yards in two of his last three games and will take on a Texans pass defense that ranks 25th in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. Reports of the top rusher's demise were greatly exaggerated after his breakout performance last week, when he rumbled for 147 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even more surprising was that his showing came after the Colts switched back to Matt Ryan at quarterback under new interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Although Saturday had no NFL coaching experience prior to stepping in for the departed Frank Reich, he finished his playing career as one of the Colts' all-time best offensive linemen. Now, he faces another defense, Philadelphia, that has struggled defending the run. Over their last five games, the Eagles have allowed 602 rushing yards, and for the season, have allowed opposing backs to run for 4.6 yards per carry and score eight touchdowns. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 11

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday's Week 11 slate? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.