Terry McLaurin has needed to adjust to new quarterbacks every season of his five-year NFL career. Still, he has remained one of the most productive and consistent wide receivers in the league, recording more than 900 receiving yards each season, including four straight 1,000-yard campaigns. Washington has seemingly found its quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, which has resulted in McLaurin tracking towards a career year. The 29-year-old is third in the NFL in receiving yards (711) heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Eagles, so is he a must-roster for NFL DFS lineups?

The Eagles have bottled up opposing team's No. 1 receivers recently. No WR1 has reached 55 yards over the last five games against the Eagles, despite Philadelphia going up against wideouts like Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Malik Nabers. McLaurin isn't a cheap option in the NFL DFS player pool, so is spending up on him a wise NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Commanders vs. Eagles, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Eagles

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. After drama around his contract dominated the conversation around Barkley over previous years and this offseason, amplified by parts of it being shown on HBO's Hard Knocks, the 27-year-old running back is proven to be worthy every penny of his new deal. Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles this offseason and has helped elevate a top-10 rushing attack into a top-two rushing offense with Philadelphia's 176.1 rushing yards per game only trailing the Ravens.

Barkley averages 110.1 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL. It's the first time Barkley has averaged more than 100 rushing yards per game as it's clear that defenses needing to focus on containing players in the offense besides just himself has helped him find running lanes. The Commanders can't sell out on stopping Barkley with a quarterback like Jalen Hurts and receivers like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the field and McClure expects another productive evening from Barkley.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown. The 28-year-old only had three receptions for 33 yards last week, but he was targeted seven times including on a dropped touchdown in the end zone. He's had at least six targets in three straight games and that usage makes him a strong play at his price for McClure.

The Eagles have been effective in containing opposing team's WR1s in recent weeks, forcing quarterbacks to find other options. CeeDee Lamb had 21 yards for the Cowboys, Brian Thomas Jr. had 22 yards for the Jaguars and Ja'Marr Chase had 54 yards for the Bengals over the last three weeks. None of those receivers led their offenses in yards, so if the Eagles can contain WR1 Terry McLaurin, Brown could see a lift in production. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football.

Mike McClure's optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football include analysis of under-the-radar players who offer value.