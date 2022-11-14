The Washington Commanders will try to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season when the two NFC East rivals meet on Monday Night Football. Philly's offense has propelled Jalen Hurts' NFL MVP candidacy and he's a major part of Philly's No. 6 rushing offense. Miles Sanders has already racked up six touchdowns after failing to find the end zone last year, while Kenneth Gainwell complements Sanders and scored last week. Is either back worth factoring into your NFL DFS strategy against Washington's top-10 run defense?

Utilizing Commanders' backs in NFL DFS lineups could be fruitful with Philadelphia ranking just 20th against the run. Antonio Gibson has two scores over his last three games, while Brian Robinson Jr. has averaged over 50 total yards over his last four contests. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Commanders on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Commanders vs. Eagles and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Commanders

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Eagles receiver A.J. Brown. With an explosion of five TDs over his last three games, Brown is now on pace for receiving career-highs across the board. His first touchdown as an Eagle came in Week 3 against Washington, when he posted a 5-85-1 stat line.

The Commanders have allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this year. Washington's 16 passing TDs allowed are just one off the NFL-high, and given Brown's knack for finding the end zone, you can see why McClure is high on him for MNF NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel. The versatile wideout had 65 receiving yards, 16 rushing yards and a touchdown last week. After a lost year in 2021, Samuel has produced the 18th-most Fantasy points among receivers this year with an average of 64.1 yards per game and three total scores.

Samuel just about hit that average with 61 scrimmage yards against Philly in Week 3. Samuel has been utilized as a runner since Heinicke replaced Carson Wentz under center, as the former Buckeye has 10 carries versus 11 receptions over his last three games. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Commanders

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Commanders? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.