Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is playing at an MVP level, helping Philadelphia average 395.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks third in the NFL. Hurts and the Eagles will put their undefeated record on the line when they visit the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Should your Eagles vs. Texans NFL DFS strategy include rostering Hurts, who threw for 285 yards and four scores against the Steelers last week? Should you build your NFL DFS lineups around Texans quarterback Davis Mills, who's significantly cheaper in the NFL DFS player pool? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Texans on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Texans and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks finished with four catches and 73 yards in Houston's 17-10 loss in Week 8 to Tennessee. For the season, he has 32 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown.

Although 2022 hasn't been the aberration that last season was for Cooks' Fantasy production, he is still the unquestioned focal point of the Texans' air attack. Cooks has pulled 22.8 percent of the total targets in the Texans' passing game and has nearly twice as many receptions as fellow receiver Nico Collins. The latter could potentially miss the game against Philadelphia or be limited with a groin injury that kept him out of last weekend's game as well, meaning Cooks should be in line to continue getting the lion's share of the volume.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. The former Ole Miss standout was unstoppable in Philadelphia's victory over the Steelers last Sunday. Brown recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 156 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 35-13 win.

Brown has built a strong rapport with Hurts during his first season with the Eagles and been targeted at least seven times in every game. That bodes well for Brown's Fantasy value against the Texans, who are giving up 403.6 yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Texans on Thursday Night Football. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Texans vs. Eagles

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Texans? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.