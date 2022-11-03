The Houston Texans have struggled this season, but rookie running back Dameon Pierce has been a bright spot. He has rushed for 539 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Pierce will look for continued success when he faces the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles have allowed fewer than 20 points in five of their last six games, so should you include Pierce in your TNF NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Meanwhile, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has totaled more than 2,000 yards, while wide receiver A.J. Brown had three touchdowns last week. Should you stack Hurts and Brown with your NFL DFS strategy? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Texans on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL this season, completing 67% of his passes for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Hurts provides additional Fantasy football upside with his legs, rushing for 303 yards and six touchdowns.

The offseason acquisition of Brown has been a game-changer in Philadelphia, as he has been one of the top wide receivers in the league this year. Hurts also has several other reliable targets in tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The Texans have allowed 30-plus points on multiple occasions this season, which does not bode well for their chances of slowing down Hurts on Thursday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. The former Ole Miss standout was unstoppable in Philadelphia's victory over the Steelers last Sunday. Brown recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 156 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 35-13 win.

Brown has built a strong rapport with Hurts during his first season with the Eagles and been targeted at least seven times in every game. That bodes well for Brown's Fantasy value against the Texans, who are giving up 403.6 yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Texans on Thursday Night Football. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Texans vs. Eagles

