The Week 15 NFL DFS contests begin with a 'Thursday Night Football' matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Bijan Robinson, Bucky Irving and Emeka Egbuka all found the endzone when these teams met earlier this year, as they'll be amongst the most sought after NFL DFS picks. However, they could also set back your TNF DFS salary cap quite a bit, so you'll have to complement them with low-cost alternatives.



Both squads utilize multiple running backs, so Tyler Allgeier, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker deserve consideration for your NFL DFS strategy. Rostering low-risk, high-reward players is what everyone playing daily Fantasy football manager seeks, but knowing which of these options to insert into NFL DFS lineups is always the challenge. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Falcons NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings for 'Thursday Night Football', be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Thursday Night Football' is Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The Pro Bowler is as consistent a Fantasy player as any running back, as he has at least 88 scrimmage yards in all but one game. That includes 124 total yards versus Tampa in Week 1, as he has back-to-back outings versus the Bucs with 100-plus yards and a touchdown. Robinson ranks second amongst all running backs in 2025 in receiving yards, which should certainly come in handy on Thursday. That's because the Buccaneers have allowed the most receiving yards to opposing running backs. In Week 14, Tampa allowed sixth-round rookie RB Devin Neal of New Orleans to have 84 total yards and a score, which could be Robinson's Fantasy floor for TNF. See who else to roster at SportsLine, and bet Bijan Robinson to go Over 73.5 yards at DraftKings:

McClure is also building his 'Thursday Night Football' NFL DFS strategy around Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has diced up Atlanta's defense recently. Mayfield has three passing touchdowns in each of his last three starts versus the Falcons while also averaging 27 rushing yards over this stretch. The Falcons defense also allowed three passing touchdowns last week and has given up an average of 278 passing yards over the last four games, despite facing the likes of Tyler Shough, Tyrod Taylor and Bryce Young. The Falcons defense, however, has kept its last four opponents to an average of under 100 rushing yards, so the Bucs should lean on Mayfield's arm on Thursday. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine, and bet Baker Mayfield to go Over 217.5 passing yards at DraftKings right here:

How to set 'Thursday Night Football' NFL DFS lineups

