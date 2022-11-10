One of the most exciting games of the 2022 NFL schedule came in Week 8, when the Falcons defeated the Panthers, 37-34 in overtime. The two will renew acquaintances on Thursday Night Football with D.J. Moore looking for revenge. He posted a 6-152-1 stat line in that first matchup and was one of the week's top NFL DFS picks, but he also had a late penalty that may have prevented a Carolina win. Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman. He had 118 yards and three scores in his first start of the season, but can Moore or Foreman replicate their production for NFL DFS lineups in Panthers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Panthers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. The former No. 2 overall pick had season-highs of 253 passing yards and three TD passes in Week 8 versus Carolina. He also added another 43 yards on the ground and ranks 12th among quarterbacks in Fantasy points this year.

Carolina has one of the most Fantasy-friendly defenses, as it ranks 29th in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed. It is also susceptible to quarterbacks who can scramble, as Kyler Murray scored a TD on the ground versus the Panthers in Week 4 and Joe Burrow also found the end zone with his legs last week. Given Mariota's season-best game against the Panthers just two weeks ago and Carolina's weaknesses, Mariota is one of the most appealing NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons wide receiver Drake London. The first-round pick had a quiet performance in last week's narrow loss to the Chargers, but he remains a top target in the Falcons' passing attack. Over the last two weeks, he has been targeted 12 total times and has seven catches.

The Falcons don't have a high-volume passing attack, but their game against Carolina in Week 8 was the only one in the last six weeks that Mariota finished with over 150 yards through the air. London only came away with 31 of Mariota's 253 passing yards in their last meeting with the Panthers, but those numbers signal a chance to produce this week. London has the most targets on the team (56) and averages 6.2 per game. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

