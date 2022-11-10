Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was effective in his first game back following a knee injury, rushing for 44 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. Patterson and the Falcons will now visit the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Patterson could be among the top NFL DFS picks for this NFC South showdown after Carolina gave up five total touchdowns to Bengals running back Joe MIxon last week. Should your Panthers vs. Falcons NFL DFS strategy include rostering Patterson, who's scored a touchdown in four of his five games this season? Or should you build your NFL DFS lineups around a player like Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who recorded five receptions for 80 yards and a score in Atlanta's 37-34 victory over Carolina earlier this season? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Falcons vs. Panthers and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Panthers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. The former Heisman Trophy winner played well in Atlanta's victory over the Panthers earlier this season. Mariota completed 20 of 28 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-34 win. He also recorded six carries for 43 yards.

Mariota's dual-threat ability makes him an intriguing play for your NFL DFS lineups. He's averaging 5.1 yards per carry this season and has thrown two or more touchdown passes in two of his last four games. Lock Mariota in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons wide receiver Drake London. The first-round pick had a quiet performance in last week's narrow loss to the Chargers, but he remains a top target in the Falcons' passing attack. Over the last two weeks, he has been targeted 12 total times and has seven catches.

The Falcons don't have a high-volume passing attack, but their game against Carolina in Week 8 was the only one in the last six weeks that Mariota finished with over 150 yards through the air. London only came away with 31 of Mariota's 253 passing yards in their last meeting with the Panthers, but those numbers signal a chance to produce this week. London has the most targets on the team (56) and averages 6.2 per game. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Panthers vs. Falcons

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.