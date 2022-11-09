After getting benched last week in a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, PJ Walker will get another shot at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, but should he get another shot in your NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? The Atlanta Falcons have given up the 13th-most rushing yards to opposing running backs, and D'Onta Foreman will be looking to put up big numbers once again after being contained in Week 9 against Cincinnati. The running back position will be critical in the NFL DFS player pool, as the Falcons now have a number of backs who can produce with the return of Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) last week. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. In the Panthers' first game against the Falcons this season, he caught 6-of-11 targets for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Despite the troubles the Panthers have had this season, Moore has still managed 35 receptions for 449 yards and three touchdowns. In his career against the Falcons, Moore has averaged 76.6 receiving yards per game and 18.62 yards per reception. Starting Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) appears likely to miss the game, upping the stock for all of Carolina's pass-catchers, starting with Moore.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons wide receiver Drake London. The first-round pick had a quiet performance in last week's narrow loss to the Chargers, but he remains a top target in the Falcons' passing attack. Over the last two weeks, he has been targeted 12 total times and has seven catches.

The Falcons don't have a high-volume passing attack, but their game against Carolina in Week 8 was the only one in the last six weeks that Mariota finished with over 150 yards through the air. London only came away with 31 of Mariota's 253 passing yards in their last meeting with the Panthers, but those numbers signal a chance to produce this week. London has the most targets on the team (56) and averages 6.2 per game. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

