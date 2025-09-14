Sunday Night Football features a primetime clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Atlanta leans on its explosive run game led by Bijan Robinson, while Minnesota counters with a balanced attack behind second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Robinson and McCarthy, along with All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, headline the NFL DFS player pool for Sunday Night Football. Should you target Jefferson, McCarthy, or Robinson when building SNF NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks?

Other names to keep an eye on in the SNF DFS player pool include Michael Penix Jr., Jordan Mason, Kyle Pitts, and T.J. Hockenson. Should any of them be included in your Sunday Night Football NFL DFS picks? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Vikings on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday main slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Vikings

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The former LSU standout is an elite route-runner with exceptional ball skills, consistently creating separation and winning contested catches. Coming off another 1,400-plus yard season in 2024, he remains one of the league's most dangerous deep threats and a matchup nightmare for opposing secondaries.

Jefferson continued to prove his elite status in 2024, posting 108 receptions for 1,474 yards and nine touchdowns despite facing consistent double coverage. Through his first five NFL seasons, he has already surpassed 7,500 career receiving yards and 40 touchdowns, solidifying himself as one of the most productive receivers in league history. His combination of precise route running, strong hands, and explosive playmaking makes him the focal point of the Vikings' passing attack every week. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy. In his NFL regular-season debut against the Bears in Week 1, McCarthy completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards, with two passing touchdowns and one interception. He also showed athleticism late in the game, adding a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to help ignite the Vikings' comeback.

McCarthy's mobility adds a valuable dimension, allowing him to extend plays and pick up yards on the ground when necessary. With strong arm talent and developing decision-making, he has the tools to become a dynamic, dual-threat starter at the next level. The former Michigan standout also benefits from having arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL today in Jefferson at his disposal. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Vikings vs. Falcons

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.