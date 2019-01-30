NFL DFS for 2019 Super Bowl: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players entering tournaments and cash games for the 2019 Super Bowl have plenty of tough choices to make. Investing in Tom Brady or Jared Goff is one way to guarantee production, but they'll set you back $15,500 on FanDuel, $1,000 more than the next player. That'll eat up 25 percent of your salary cap, so making the right call on their value and projected output will be critical when evaluating your Patriots vs. Rams NFL DFS picks. There are also plenty of questions surrounding players like Rams running back Todd Gurley, who had just five touches in the NFC Championship Game, and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has been inconsistent all season. Before locking in your best NFL DFS lineups for the 2019 Super Bowl on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see who Mike McClure is rostering. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top picks, optimal lineups and NFL DFS advice can help you build the perfect Super Bowl DFS roster this year.

For the 2019 Super Bowl McClure, we can tell you McClure is targeting Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his NFL DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure says Brady is worth his steep price because of his track record in recent Super Bowls, which has included a completion percentage of almost 66 and 18 total touchdowns. And though it came in a loss to the Eagles last year, his performance in Super Bowl LII might've been his best individually, as he put up eye-popping numbers that included 505 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Thus far in the postseason, the Rams gave up 266 yards and two total touchdowns to Dak Prescott and 249 yards and two touchdowns to Drew Brees. Expect Brady, who has already thrown for almost 700 yards this postseason, to expose Los Angeles through the air and provide massive returns for NFL DFS players yet again.

Part of McClure's 2019 Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Brady with running back Sony Michel, who has arguably been the MVP of the postseason thus far.

The rookie out of Georgia has shown why the Patriots picked him in the first round of the NFL Draft, as he has posted massive numbers against the Chiefs and Chargers thus far with 53 carries for 242 yards and five touchdowns. He's returned over 4x value on DraftKings in both performances and piled up a whopping 35.8 DK points in the divisional round.

The Rams have been stout against the run in the postseason, but showed some vulnerability during the regular season, giving up 100-yard days to backs like Chris Carson and Jordan Howard. If Michel is anywhere close to his pace from the first two postseason games, he'll have a strong chance to return tournament-winning value in the 2019 Super Bowl, so he's one of the NFL DFS picks you should be all over.

