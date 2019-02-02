NFL DFS for 2019 Super Bowl: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and best lineups

For the 2019 Super Bowl featuring Patriots vs. Rams, DraftKings is offering a $3M Championship Millionaire, while FanDuel is running a $2.53M NFL Big Game Bowl. Both award $1M to first place and will have over 300,000 entrants, so they'll attract seasoned and novice NFL DFS players alike. If you want your NFL DFS roster to stand out from the pack on Super Bowl Sunday, advice from a proven expert can go a long way. Whether you're aiming for the millions in one of those tournaments or eyeing something smaller like the $50K Pylon on DraftKings or $50K Spike on FanDuel, you'll want to see what SportsLine's resident daily Fantasy sports guru, Mike McClure, has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top NFL DFS picks, advice and optimal lineups can help you cash on every daily Fantasy site.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on daily Fantasy football picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings tournaments in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the 2019 Super Bowl McClure, we can tell you McClure is targeting Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff has made tremendous strides in just his second full year as the starter for Los Angeles. He finished the regular season with 4,668 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. And he's proven he can pile up points for NFL DFS owners in a hurry. In fact, Goff has thrown at least three touchdowns on six separate occasions this season. And Goff has played extremely well indoors, throwing for 688 yards and four touchdowns in two games.

Plus, the Patriots had trouble putting pressure on the opposing team's quarterback this season, recording just 30 sacks, which ranked just 30th in the NFL. That means Goff will have plenty of time in the pocket to survey the field and find one of his 1,000-yard receivers. He's one of the top NFL DFS picks who needs to be in Super Bowl DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's 2019 Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Acquired in a trade with the Colts for quarterback Jacoby Brissett before the 2017 season, Dorsett has seen a larger role in New England's offense this year after he almost tripled his total receptions from last season with 32.

He's been a big-play threat for New England in the postseason, turning two of his receptions into touchdowns and averaging 14 yards per catch. Even though he has a strong chance of finding the end zone in the 2019 Super Bowl, he comes at a substantially lower price on DraftKings than receivers like Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds, so lock Dorsett in as an NFL DFS value pick for Rams vs. Patriots. He'll also be lightly-owned, giving your line up plenty of differentiation.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers during the 2019 Super Bowl because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for the 2019 Super Bowl? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Patriots vs. Rams from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.