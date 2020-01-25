NFL DFS for 2020 Super Bowl: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers

With FanDuel hosting a $3M Big Game Bowl and DraftKings running a $4M Super Bowl LIV Millionaire that awards $1M to the winner, the stakes for Super Bowl 54 NFL DFS tournaments are incredibly high. Now, daily Fantasy football players are scouring the two-team NFL DFS player pool in search of value. Luckily, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have deep rosters with plenty of stars to choose from for your 2020 Super Bowl DFS lineups.

Chiefs secondary receivers like Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson have all had their moments this season, but can they be trusted in as part of NFL DFS stacks with stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce? Will Tevin Coleman or Matt Breida be worth consideration with your NFL DFS picks after Raheem Mostert's monster 220-yard, four-touchdown game against the Packers?

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2019 NFL season, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7.

He continued his run with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. In Week 15, all of his lineups cashed handily, and then he continued his success in the divisional round, cashing on every lineup he posted on SportsLine. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl LIV

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 2020 Super Bowl is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The defending NFL MVP saw his numbers dip from 2018 to 2019 with defenses taking advantage of more film on the former Texas Tech quarterback and a knee injury costing him two games. However, he still completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns.

And he has been tearing it up in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns against the Texans and 294 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Titans. He's also rushed for 106 yards and a score this postseason. The Chiefs' offense is the fastest in football with Tyreek Hill, Watkins, Robinson and Hardman on the outside and Kelce serving as a matchup nightmare on the inside. Mahomes is fearless throwing the ball downfield, so get him in your Super Bowl DFS lineups on Feb. 2.

Part of McClure's optimal Super Bowl DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who is coming off an impressive performance against the Titans in the AFC Championship Game. In fact, the speedy receiver hauled in five of seven targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, oddsmakers are expecting Super Bowl LIV to be a shootout after setting the over-under at 54 points, which gives Hill an incredibly high ceiling.

Hill has recorded seven touchdown receptions this season and now has a chance to produce slate-breaking Super Bowl DFS numbers against a 49ers defense that gave up nine receptions for 138 yards to Packers wideout Davante Adams in the NFC Championship. Lock Hill in as one of the top overall 49ers vs. Chiefs DFS picks on Super Bowl Sunday.

