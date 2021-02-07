There could be more daily Fantasy football players participating in tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday's Super Bowl than in any other week in the season. Plenty of money is on the line, as DraftKings is running a $5.5 million Super Bowl LV Millionaire that nets $1 million to the winner, while FanDuel is putting on a $3.55 million NFL Big Game Bowl with the same million-dollar first prize. So how do you differentiate your NFL DFS picks from the rest?

Mixing stars like Tom Brady with role players like Cameron Brate is critical in single-game slates like Super Bowl 55. Analyzing available players from every angle is critical, but who has the time to formulate a winning Super Bowl DFS strategy? It pays to get advice from the experts. Before making any NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks for the 2021 Super Bowl, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Championship Weekend, McClure had Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as one of his top NFL DFS picks on DraftKings. The result: Hill caught nine passes for 172 yards, returning over 26 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Super Bowl 55 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He is coming off a strong showing in the AFC Championship Game, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills. He's now thrown at least two touchdown passes in eight of his last 10 games.

Mahomes has also proven he has what it takes to shine on the NFL's biggest stage. Last year against the 49ers, Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 29 yards and another score, which helped him secure the Super Bowl MVP trophy. He also had a field day against the Buccaneers earlier this season, throwing for 462 yards and three touchdowns. Lock Mahomes in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Bucs in Super Bowl 55.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The most dominant tight end in the game has been a machine all season, catching 105 of 145 targets for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns. The receptions and touchdowns were both fifth in the NFL, while the yardage mark was second in the league.

Kelce has continued his torrid pace in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, pulling in 21 of 25 targets for 227 yards and three touchdowns in victories over Cleveland and Buffalo. That includes a 13-catch, 118-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Bills that was worth almost 40 points on DraftKings. Fire Kelce up as one of the top Super Bowl DFS picks.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 55

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Super Bowl Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl LV? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.