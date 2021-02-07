Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? Mike Evans or Tyreek Hill? Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce? Those are just a few of the decisions you'll need to make before entering your NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55. Analyzing a single-game NFL DFS player pool like Buccaneers vs. Chiefs can be a challenge, especially when finalizing your NFL DFS strategy involves picking among so many stars.

The reward for getting it right Sunday, though, is staggering. DraftKings is running a $5.5 million Super Bowl LV Millionaire that awards $1 million to the winner, while FanDuel is putting on a $3.55 million NFL Big Game Bowl, also with a million-dollar first place prize. So how do you formulate a winning Super Bowl DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks for the 2021 Super Bowl, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Championship Weekend, McClure had Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as one of his top NFL DFS picks on DraftKings. The result: Hill caught nine passes for 172 yards, returning over 26 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He is coming off a strong showing in the AFC Championship Game, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills. He's now thrown at least two touchdown passes in eight of his last 10 games.

Mahomes has also proven he has what it takes to shine on the NFL's biggest stage. Last year against the 49ers, Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 29 yards and another score, which helped him secure the Super Bowl MVP trophy. He also had a field day against the Buccaneers earlier this season, throwing for 462 yards and three touchdowns. Lock Mahomes in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Bucs in Super Bowl 55.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. The fourth-year pro from Penn State caught 65 of 84 targets for 840 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. Godwin has also hauled in 14 of 28 targets for 223 yards and a touchdown in three games during the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Godwin appears to have clicked well with new quarterback Tom Brady, nearly equaling his 2018 marks despite missing four games due to injury. It was a far cry from his 86-catch, 1,333-yard season in 2019, but Godwin is still a force that must be paid attention to on every snap, evidenced by his five-catch, 110-yard effort against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Godwin hauled in eight receptions for 97 yards against the Chiefs in Week 12.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 55

