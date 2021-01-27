Although much of the attention will be deservedly on 43-year-old Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's quest for a record seventh ring at the 2021 Super Bowl, the play of Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes has arguably been even better this season. The defending Super Bowl MVP was second in the NFL with 4,740 passing yards, fourth with 38 touchdowns, and fifth with just six interceptions. Should you roll with Mahomes as part of your NFL DFS strategy for Super Bowl 55?

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Championship Weekend, McClure had Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as one of his top NFL DFS picks on DraftKings. The result: Hill caught nine passes for 172 yards, returning over 26 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He has been virtually unstoppable since the start of the season and has continued his torrid pace through the 2021 NFL Playoffs, helping lead the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl. Kelce was Mahomes' leading target during the regular season with 145 targets and 105 receptions, his highest career marks in both categories despite sitting out Week 17.

Kelce's postseason has been arguably even more dominant, with 21 grabs for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Kelce's performance against Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game was head-turning, as he snared 13 receptions for 118 yards and two scores in the 14-point victory. That effort was good for over 36 points on DraftKings.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He has 14 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 NFL postseason, including a five-reception, 110-yard effort against Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game.

Godwin led the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets against the Packers in part due to the absence of Antonio Brown (knee). Godwin caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season, cementing himself as a complimentary receiver alongside both Brown and Mike Evans.

Godwin caught eight passes for 97 yards against the Chiefs in Week 12. Lock him into your Super Bowl DFS lineups.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 55

