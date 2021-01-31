Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots after a 20-year career was the offseason move that made the most noise, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being the winner of the Brady Lottery. The 43-year-old delivered on the Buccaneers' lofty expectations, leading the oft-maligned team to the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7. Along the way, Brady was one of the game's premier NFL DFS picks, throwing for 4,633 yards and 40 yards during the regular season and 860 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Championship Weekend, McClure had Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as one of his top NFL DFS picks on DraftKings. The result: Hill caught nine passes for 172 yards, returning over 26 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has a chance to do what only eight quarterbacks have done in Super Bowl history: win consecutive world championships. Mahomes led the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl by throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-24 victory over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes has appeared in plenty of winning NFL DFS lineups all season, racking up at least 30 points on DraftKings five times. With a 462-yard, three-touchdown effort against the Buccaneers in Week 12, Mahomes proved he has slate-breaking upside against the Bucs' defense.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He is coming off a strong performance in Tampa Bay's victory over Green Bay, recording five receptions for 110 yards. Godwin led the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets against the Packers.

Godwin has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in two of his last four outings and scored at least one touchdown in four of his last six games. Godwin also had a big day against Kansas City earlier this season, catching eight passes for 97 yards.

Lock Godwin into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

