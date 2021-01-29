The NFL season has been unlike anything we've seen before, but it will reach its conclusion on Sunday, Feb. 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 Super Bowl. Raymond James Stadium is hosting the 2021 Super Bowl, so your NFL DFS strategy may include weighing how much of a difference home field advantage may make. Tom Brady's quarterback rating was over 20 points worse at home than on the road, while Kansas City put up 543 yards of offense in a Week 12 win over Tampa Bay on the road.

Does that mean that you should load up on Chiefs stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire as you finalize your NFL DFS stacks? Which affordable options should you pursue in the Super Bowl DFS player pool? Before making any NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks for the 2021 Super Bowl, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Championship Weekend, McClure had Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as one of his top NFL DFS picks on DraftKings. The result: Hill caught nine passes for 172 yards, returning over 26 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Super Bowl 55 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 25-year-old is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns with just six interceptions and also rushed for 308 yards and two more touchdowns this season.

He turned in a dominant performance at Raymond James Stadium against the Buccaneers in Week 12, when he completed 37 of 49 passes for 462 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes put up 315 yards of total offense and had three total touchdowns in Super Bowl 54 against the 49ers, so we know he won't be intimidated by the big stage.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He is coming off a strong performance in Tampa Bay's victory over Green Bay, recording five receptions for 110 yards. Godwin led the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets against the Packers.

Godwin has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in two of his last four outings and scored at least one touchdown in four of his last six games. Godwin also had a big day against Kansas City earlier this season, catching eight passes for 97 yards.

Lock Godwin into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 55

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Super Bowl Sunday because of a dream matchup.

