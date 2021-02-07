The 2021 Super Bowl promises plenty of excitement for anyone entering NFL DFS lineups since the total for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers is currently 56 points. If the total closes at that number, it will be the third highest over-under in Super Bowl history. With a high-scoring matchup likely translating to eye-popping offensive outputs, you'll want to identify the players who present the best value before entering your 2021 Super Bowl DFS lineups.

Finding value means you'll be able to afford more expensive, less risky NFL DFS picks like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes or Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. With FanDuel hosting a $3.5M NFL Big Game Bowl and DraftKings running a $5.5M Super Bowl LV Millionaire that awards $1 million to the winner, there will be plenty of tough start-sit decisions for your NFL DFS strategy. Before making any NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks for the 2021 Super Bowl, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Championship Weekend, McClure had Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as one of his top NFL DFS picks on DraftKings. The result: Hill caught nine passes for 172 yards, returning over 26 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He is coming off a strong showing in the AFC Championship Game, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills. He's now thrown at least two touchdown passes in eight of his last 10 games.

Mahomes has also proven he has what it takes to shine on the NFL's biggest stage. Last year against the 49ers, Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 29 yards and another score, which helped him secure the Super Bowl MVP trophy. He also had a field day against the Buccaneers earlier this season, throwing for 462 yards and three touchdowns. Lock Mahomes in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Bucs in Super Bowl 55.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He struggled to build a solid rapport with new quarterback Tom Brady early in the season, eclipsing 75 receiving yards just twice in his first five games. However, Godwin and Brady have built a solid connection in recent weeks. In fact, Godwin has recorded over 75 yards receiving in four of his last five outings.

Godwin recorded 110 receiving yards in Tampa Bay's 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game and has been targeted a whopping 28 times in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Godwin also had success against the Chiefs earlier this season, catching eight of nine targets for 97 yards.

Godwin also has had a knack for finding the end zone, scoring at least one touchdown in four of his last six outings. Lock him in your Super Bowl 55 NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Chiefs on Sunday.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 55

