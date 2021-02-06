With Super Bowl 55 quickly approaching and millions of dollars on the line in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, building the perfect NFL DFS lineups could be extremely lucrative. In order to separate yourself from the pack, you'll need to identify which NFL DFS picks have the best value relative to their cost. For instance, anyone who has rostered Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette leading up to the 2021 Super Bowl has seen strong returns at an extremely affordable price. In fact, he has scored at least 20 points on DraftKings in two of his last three games.

What NFL DFS strategy should you use for tournaments like the $5.5M Super Bowl LV Millionaire on DraftKings and the $3.55M NFL Big Game Bowl on FanDuel? Before making any NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks for the 2021 Super Bowl, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Championship Weekend, McClure had Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as one of his top NFL DFS picks on DraftKings. The result: Hill caught nine passes for 172 yards, returning over 26 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Super Bowl 55 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He is coming off a strong showing in the AFC Championship Game, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills. He's now thrown at least two touchdown passes in eight of his last 10 games.

Mahomes has also proven he has what it takes to shine on the NFL's biggest stage. Last year against the 49ers, Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 29 yards and another score, which helped him secure the Super Bowl MVP trophy. He also had a field day against the Buccaneers earlier this season, throwing for 462 yards and three touchdowns. Lock Mahomes in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Bucs in Super Bowl 55.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He went off on Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, catching five passes for 110 yards. He has 14 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 NFL Playoffs to help send Tampa Bay back to the Super Bowl.

The fourth-year pro from Penn State caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season despite missing four games due to a concussion and broken finger. Although that was a step down from Godwin's 86-catch, 1,333-yard effort from 2019, he still proved to be one of quarterback Tom Brady's primary targets. McClure believes that trend will continue in Super Bowl LV.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 55

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Super Bowl Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl LV? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.